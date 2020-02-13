Rookie quartet prepped for Friday oval test at Texas Speedway

The American racing tour for Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin will reach its pre-season end on Friday when the New Zealander takes part in his first oval test at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Kiwi, who set the third-fastest time at IndyCar’s Spring Training session at Circuit of The Americas, will look to pass his oval rookie test on the daunting 1.5-mile high-banked circuit along with fellow rookies Oliver Askew from Arrow McLaren SP (photo above), who was seventh at COTA; Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh’s Alex Palou, who was ninth; and Rinus VeeKay from Ed Carpenter Racing, who was 18th.

“It was really cool to be on track this week at COTA with the drivers and names I’ve looked up to for so long, and to be in the top 10 was amazing,” Askew, the 2019 Indy Lights champion, told RACER. “Now we’re headed to the Texas oval to do more learning and more homework.”

“I think we made an impression with both Arrow McLaren SP Chevys — Pato O’Ward and myself,” Askew added. “Coming from running the Freedom 100 at IMS last year, Texas Motor Speedway will be a lot faster and more exciting. I can’t wait; ovals really suit me as a driver.”

Oval veteran Ed Carpenter will also take part in the TMS test, as well as Penske’s Josef Newgarden.