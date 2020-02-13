Deegan lands Toter backing for 2020 ARCA season

Haile Deegan will carry Toter colors on her No.4 Ford Fusion for the ARCA Menard’s Series races at Phoenix (March 6) and Charlotte (May 22), and carry the brand as an associate sponsor throughout the season.

“I’m really excited to partner with [parent company] Wastequip and glad they are supporting me in the most crucial time of my career, helping me develop and further my skill set to break down barriers as we stay focused on winning,” said the 18-year-old, who joined Ford’s driver development program at the end of last year.

Toter manufactures two-wheeled curbside waste and recycling collection bins.

“I’ve seen Hailie race, and I’ve been very impressed with her drive, toughness and entrepreneurship,” said Marty Bryant, CEO of Wastequip. “Further, her winning spirit and dedication to her sport align perfectly with Toter’s ‘Built for Extremes’ commitment — she’s a tough fighter in a crowded space who won’t settle for anything short of leading the field.”