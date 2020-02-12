Red Bull RB16 hits the track at Silverstone

Red Bull’s 2020 Formula 1 car, the RB16, underwent Silverstone shakedown testing at Silverstone today, becoming the second team to physically launch its car.

Following Ferrari’s unveiling of the SF1000 on Tuesday night, Red Bull ran its new car early on Wednesday morning at the home of the British Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was behind the wheel to put the first miles on the car and check for any issues, with the team limited to a maximum of 100km on promotional tires under filming day regulations.

The RB16 features an innovative nose solution that appears to relate to an S-duct, while there are also some complex bits of bodywork along the side of the nose and the bargeboard area. The car is more neatly packaged at the rear, too, in the second year of the Honda partnership, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner telling RACER that this year’s power unit is “a beautiful installation.”

Unlike in previous years, Red Bull has opted against a camouflage livery for testing and instead has launched the car with its planned race livery, which is unchanged from last season’s design.

The Red Bull shakedown will be followed by a Renault season preview event in Paris later today, before McLaren launches on Thursday and Mercedes carries out a similar shakedown at Silverstone on Friday.