Andretti reveals Rossi liveries
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
33 minutes ago
Andretti Autosport has unveiled the two liveries 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will use this season in the No. 27 Honda.
The familiar colors of NAPA Auto Parts will serve as the primary livery at eight events, including the season opener at St. Petersburg, Circuit of The Americas, the Grand Prix of Indy, Detroit, Road America, Richmond, and Iowa.
AutoNation will take the lead for nine races — Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach, the Indy 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Toronto, Mid-Ohio, Gateway, Portland and Monterey.
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, IndyCar
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
