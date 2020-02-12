Andretti reveals Rossi liveries

Andretti Autosport has unveiled the two liveries 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will use this season in the No. 27 Honda.

The familiar colors of NAPA Auto Parts will serve as the primary livery at eight events, including the season opener at St. Petersburg, Circuit of The Americas, the Grand Prix of Indy, Detroit, Road America, Richmond, and Iowa.

AutoNation will take the lead for nine races — Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach, the Indy 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Toronto, Mid-Ohio, Gateway, Portland and Monterey.