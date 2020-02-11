Jarett Andretti returns to GT4 America in Endurance-backed McLaren

Andretti Autosport confirmed that vehicle service contract provider Endurance will return as the primary sponsor of Jarett Andretti’s No. 18 McLaren in the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint class for the 2020 season. Endurance first joined Andretti in 2019 for his first season in GT4 America sports car competition with Andretti Autosport.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Jarett and the Andretti team for the 2020 season” said Jordan Batt, CEO of Endurance. “We share a commitment to best in class performance and empowering confidence in our drivers — whether at the racetrack, or on the road in communities across America.”

In addition to primary sponsorship of the No. 18 Endurance McLaren, Endurance will appear on the team’s SprintX car as an associate sponsor of the No. 36 McLaren.

“It is great to have such a trusted brand back for a second year of Pirelli GT4 America Racing,” said Jarett Andretti. “Last year was a great first year for our team and Endurance’s first venture into motorsports. We are looking forward to building upon that for 2020 and beyond!”

The Pirelli GT4 America championship will kick off March 6-8 at Circuit of The Americas, which will host races in both the Sprint and SprintX categories.