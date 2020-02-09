Ganassi reveals new Rosenqvist livery

The bright blues have been traded for black and dark gray with Felix Rosenqvist’s new NTT DATA livery.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver heads into his sophomore season of NTT IndyCar Series competition with the menacing livery — which carries over thin ribbons of blue from the No. 10 Honda’s nose to the top of the sidepods to the rear wing endplates — and larger swaths of blue on the upper front wing elements and main rear element.

In yet another approach to covering the top and bottom of the new aeroscreen driver protection device, the dark gray featured on the nose and most of the front wings reappears on the aeroscreen; from the side, the gray highlights the device and continues down the engine cover’s spine.

The choice to go with a mostly black car for the season stands out as a unique decision among major IndyCar liveries in recent years.

“The NTT DATA livery is always designed by John McCain, our retired CEO, an Indiana native who brought NTT DATA to the NTT IndyCar Series,” Margo Cooke, NTT’s VP of brand and creative, told RACER. “The introduction of the windscreen coupled with John’s appreciation for iconic designs inspired this fresh but retro livery. We think the car will look amazing when Felix brings her to the front of the field.”

The livery carried by the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year is expected to strengthen NTT’s ‘culture of speed’ sales and promotions messaging throughout the season.

“NTT DATA is exclusively a business-to-business professional services firm — we are not a household name,” Cooke added. “However, the NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing program is a great platform to introduce our clients and employees to racing and to showcase parallels of how technology and business operate in hypercompetitive environments where a ‘culture of speed’ keeps you ahead of the competition.”