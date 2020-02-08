Wallace Jr. tops the charts in final Daytona 500 practice

Darrell Wallace Jr. was fastest in final pre-qualifying practice for the Daytona 500 with a best lap of 196.172 mph.
Wallace topped the board over rookies Cole Custer, who ran 196.108 mph, and John Hunter Nemechek at 196.040 mph.
The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers clocked in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh: Alex Bowman was fourth fastest at 195.088 mph; Jimmie Johnson, fifth at 194.835 mph; Chase Elliott, sixth at 194.317 mph; and 2019 Daytona 500 polesitter William Byron seventh at 194.250 mph.
A Hendrick Chevrolet has sat on the pole for the last four Daytona 500s.
Rounding out the top 10 were Denny Hamlin at 194.150 mph; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 194.124 mph; and Clint Bowyer at 193.836 mph.
Brad Keselowski was involved in an unusual incident as he left the garage area for the start of practice when he hit a fence post. The No. 2 Ford Mustang suffered significant damage to the right-side door as well as the lower portion of the car, including exhaust pipes.
Keselowski is working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins and what was Ryan Blaney’s team last season. The “new” No. 2 group is working to repair Keselowski’s car to prevent having to go to a backup for the Daytona 500. He was one of two drivers who did not participate in the session.
UP NEXT: Daytona 500 qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
