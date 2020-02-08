Wallace Jr. tops the charts in final Daytona 500 practice

Darrell Wallace Jr. was fastest in final pre-qualifying practice for the Daytona 500 with a best lap of 196.172 mph.

Wallace topped the board over rookies Cole Custer, who ran 196.108 mph, and John Hunter Nemechek at 196.040 mph.

Hear what @JHNemechek has to say after wrapping up second practice, P3. pic.twitter.com/mkfQ3ntUqd — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) February 8, 2020

The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers clocked in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh: Alex Bowman was fourth fastest at 195.088 mph; Jimmie Johnson, fifth at 194.835 mph; Chase Elliott, sixth at 194.317 mph; and 2019 Daytona 500 polesitter William Byron seventh at 194.250 mph.

A Hendrick Chevrolet has sat on the pole for the last four Daytona 500s.

Rounding out the top 10 were Denny Hamlin at 194.150 mph; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 194.124 mph; and Clint Bowyer at 193.836 mph.

Brad Keselowski was involved in an unusual incident as he left the garage area for the start of practice when he hit a fence post. The No. 2 Ford Mustang suffered significant damage to the right-side door as well as the lower portion of the car, including exhaust pipes.

Big damage to the right side of @keselowski's machine 👀. pic.twitter.com/Ewrymy8Idq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 8, 2020

Keselowski is working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins and what was Ryan Blaney’s team last season. The “new” No. 2 group is working to repair Keselowski’s car to prevent having to go to a backup for the Daytona 500. He was one of two drivers who did not participate in the session.

PRACTICE 2

UP NEXT: Daytona 500 qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday.