RLL reveals first of Rahal's 2020 liveries

The first of a few liveries expected to be featured on Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Honda this season was revealed on Friday.

Longtime sponsor United Rentals has gone with patriotic colors in the past with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver’s cars, and working from the same red-white-and-blue palate, the 30-year-old’s first livery for the 2020 season has taken the American theme to new heights.

“Our sponsors are extremely proud of what we’ve done with Turns For Troops, and United Rentals is an American company – they’re also all over the globe – but they are really tied into our efforts to support the troops, and that’s reflected in this design,” Rahal told RACER. “And I think IndyCar fans just love the colors of the flag on the car.”

In stark contrast to the efforts of other IndyCar teams, whose 2020 liveries have wrapped and masked the new and bulbous aeroscreen cockpit protection device in black, Rahal’s United Rentals livery has done the opposite by drawing attention to the unit.

“I think it looks cool; in person, it looks sweet,” Rahal said of the aeroscreen. “From the front, it looks a little weird, but from the side or at an angle, it looks like that coolest Hot Wheels car you had as a kid. I really like extending the white onto the aeroscreen. It looks like a fighter jet on wheels.”