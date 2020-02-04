Formula E Gen 2 EVO revealed

Formula E has offered a first look at its next-generation chassis, the Gen2 EVO. The revised car will debut for the all-electric series’ seventh season in 2020-21, which will be the first for the ABB Formula E series as an FIA-designated world championship.

Among the significant structural design changes are a new front wing, dorsal fin and a distinctively curved rear wing. The rules will continue to permit teams to design and develop their own electric components and parts for the powertrain.

The modifications to the bodywork have been made midway through the current four-year cycle of the ‘Gen2’ chassis, which will continue to be fitted with 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport all-weather tires.

“The Gen2 already stands out as one of the most striking race cars to hit the track, and just as the name implies, the Gen2 EVO is another evolution of the distinctive design,” said series founder and chairman Alejandro Agag. “As we did with the first-generation car, the Gen2 EVO has been given reprofiled bodywork to make it look more sleek and agile.”

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is in only its sixth season of competition, yet the technology within it has come a long way, and can benefit all road users,” said FIA President Jean Todt. “I am pleased that as it transitions to world championship status, we see a further evolution of the Gen2 car — the Gen2 EVO — with an exciting new look.

“It is this progressive approach that has contributed to the expansion of the grid and increasing competitiveness of the championship, which continues to go from strength to strength and which is paving the way for the future of sustainable urban mobility.”

Formula E’s Gen2 EVO will make its public debut on the FIA stand at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3.