30-car entry list finalized for WEC at COTA

An updated version of the 2020 FIA WEC Lone Star Le Mans entry list has been released, featuring 30 cars and multiple significant changes.

The LMP1 entry list is down to just three entries, as Team LNT’s Ginetta G60-LT-P1s will not make the trip. The British team is still on the Sebring entry list for March, but no official reason has yet been given for the team’s withdrawal from the Texas race.

This means that the two Toyotas will only have the sole full-season Rebellion as rivals for the six-hour race in Austin.

LMP2, though, has grown to nine cars. U.S.-flagged LMP/IndyCar team DragonSpeed, fresh from a Rolex 24 LMP2 class win, has entered a single ORECA 07 Gibson. No drivers have been named yet. This marks a return to the WEC for the team, which was a full-season entrant last year.

Elsewhere in LMP2, Cool Racing, which isn’t on the WEC entry for Sebring next month, remains on the COTA entry.

In the GTE ranks, Corvette Racing has named the duo that will drive its single C8.R: Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller, who make a surprise return for the C8.R’s WEC debut. Magnussen was a full-time Corvette driver until the end of the last IMSA season, while Rockenfeller was a nominated endurance driver for the team’s longer races. This year Jordan Taylor has been placed in Magnussen’s former seat alongside Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 C8.R, and Rockenfeller has been replaced by Nicky Catsburg for the IMSA Endurance Cup races.

As it stands there are no further plans for either driver confirmed publically by Corvette. Its drivers for Sebring have yet to be revealed.

On the subject of Sebring, Tom Kristensen has been named the Grand Marshal for the event. The Dane, who has a record number of Le Mans and Sebring wins, will fly the green flag for both the WEC and IMSA races during the ‘Super Sebring’ weekend.

“It’s a great honor to be named Grand Marshal for both events and I can’t wait to be back at Sebring,” said Kristensen.

“The particular challenges of this historic track are still clear in my mind, and the event always has such fantastic competitors and fans! I consider myself very lucky to have won the 12-hour race six times and have so many great memories of incredible battles over the years. You have to be tough to win at Sebring – both the car and the driver – and the slogan “Respect the bumps” is one of the truest in all motorsport.”

