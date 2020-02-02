The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 2, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Dole/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 2, with Pruett and Goodwin
By: Marshall Pruett |
51 minutes ago
It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on convergence and the Rolex 24 At Daytona with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- Convergence (starts at 4m44s)
- IMSA (starts at 47m43s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 1h14m23s)
- General & Fun (starts at 1h24m57s)
Rolex 24, Podcasts
