NASCAR podcast: Tanner Gray

Tanner Gray has made a unique career change from competing in the NHRA to running NASCAR, which will continue in 2020 with a full-time ride in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Gray will pilot the No. 15 Ford F-150 for DGR-Crosley, and while excited for the opportunity, he admittedly has no idea what to expect. A former NHRA champion in the Pro Stock division, Gray has set the expectations for his truck team to finish in the top 10 and be competitive under the Ford banner. Gray’s fourth career start in the series will be in the season-opening race at Daytona on Feb. 14, a track he has never seen before.

More of what you’ll hear in this week’s interview: