Black Swan secures replacement car for Rolex 24

Black Swan Racing has sourced a replacement Porsche 911 GT3 R for this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The team missed out on two practice sessions and qualifying today after Trenton Estep had a big off during Practice 1, damaging the car beyond repair.

But the team has found a solution. Its new Porsche, which is currently being prepped in the garage, is a spare chassis from fellow Porsche customer team Wright Motorsports. The new car requires a lot of work, and currently lacks, among other things, an engine, gearbox, electronics, brakes and suspension.

A Black Swan Racing engineer, who was overseeing the team’s prep work of the inside of the car, told RACER that in return for the gesture, the team will buy Wright Motorsports a new chassis.

It remains to be seen whether or not the team will run during the final practice session tomorrow morning. Its drivers completed night laps during the Roar Before The Rolex 24, so ts four drivers are already eligible to take the start on Saturday despite missing Thursday’s night practice.