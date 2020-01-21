Miami GP tweaks proposed track, schedule for residents

The organizers of the proposed Miami Grand Prix have made changes to the track and the race weekend schedule in an attempt to counter objections from locals.



The race has faced opposition from Miami Gardens residents who are concerned about the impact of such a major event, with the circuit having originally used sections of public roads around Hard Rock Stadium. Following what Formula 1 describes as “months of dialogue with residents, elected officials, faith leaders, local businesses, and scientific experts”, the circuit layout has been revise to drop 199th Street, meaning no public roads would be used.

On top of that, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel says Friday’s practice sessions would not take place until after the end of school hours at 3pm local time.

“The F1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens to the world,” Garfinkel tweeted. “World-class racing (without) using 199th St, and no racing during school hours. We hope the County Commission will support our effort to deliver this huge global event to you!”

Garfinkel’s reference of the County Commission is because the announcement of the changes comes just one day before a vote on a county ordinance that would require races on Hard Rock Stadium’s land to gain city approval.

The race has already been through multiple changes since it was announced, with an original plan to host the event in downtown Miami eventually being scrapped due to opposition from businesses and residents, leading to the latest proposal for the circuit at the home of the Miami Dolphins.