Inside The Sports Car Paddock, Jan 20

It’s the 32nd installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on how the various Balance of Performance changes made to the Rolex 24 At Daytona grid will have significant knock-on effects that might not be obvious.

Braun’s followed by team owner Wayne Taylor, whose team returns to Daytona as the defending winner, but goes forward without either of his sons in the No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R. After Taylor, we have four interviews culled by Graham Goodwin from the recent Asian Le Mans Series race at The Bend in Australia, with journalist Richard Craill, Bend developer Dr. Sam Shahin, Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon, and young ace Nick Cassidy sitting down for interviews.

Interviews: