F1 commercial director Bratches to step down

Formula 1 has confirmed its managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches will step down from his role at the end of this month.

As reported by RACER in October, Bratches steps back after three years in the role, during which he helped build a commercial group to develop the sport following F1’s takeover by Liberty Media in early 2017. Bratches will take on an advisory role in the United States in order to be closer to his family, and no direct replacement is currently being sought.

“The past three years at Formula 1 have been an incredible journey, one which I have enjoyed thoroughly,” Bratches said. “I want to personally thank the team at F1 for their extraordinary efforts and dedication, they are the best of the best and I am confident they will continue to serve fans and deliver on the strategy we have set in the years ahead. I am proud that I leave Formula 1 in a better position than when I joined in 2017, and I know that the foundation we have put in place as a team will continue to serve our fans around the world and reach new audiences.”

Bratches was tasked with overseeing the implementation of a fresh commercial structure in F1 and revamped the sport’s digital business as well as being involved in the addition of two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands, and the success of the Netflix docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’. Projects such as F1‘s over-the-top service, F1 TV, have proven more challenging, but CEO and chairman Chase Carey says Bratches – who formed part of a three-man senior management team also including Ross Brawn – has overseen increases in a number of key metrics during his time in the role.

“I want to thank Sean on behalf of everyone at Formula 1 for the leadership, passion and expertise he has given to the business over the past three years,” Carey said. “Sean has transformed the commercial side of Formula 1 and a testament to his work is shown in our momentum and growth as a business. I am pleased Sean will continue to be an advisor for us from his home in the US, he will always be part of the Formula 1 family and I look forward to his ongoing advice and counsel. I wish him all the best in his new endeavors.”