Watson to replace Dalla Lana at AMR for Rolex 24

Aston Martin Racing’s entry for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona has been confirmed after AMR junior driver Andrew Watson was promoted to replace the injured Paul Dalla Lana in the No. 98 Vantage GT3.

Watson will join Ross Gunn, Pedro Lamy, and Mathias Lauda in the twin-turbo V8-powered coupe.

“It’s a real shame not to be racing in the Rolex 24, a race that’s close to my heart and particularly with Aston Martin where we have unfinished business,” said Dalla Lana, who was hurt while skiing. “But I wish my old team-mates Mat and Pedro luck, as well as my current WEC partner Ross, and offer my thanks to Andrew for stepping up to the plate so quickly. It’s a tough race but this is a strong crew and I sincerely wish them all good luck. I can’t wait to get back in the cockpit at COTA in February.”

With the factory AMR effort in place, the British marque will have two Vantage GT3s competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class as the new Heart of Racing debuts its No. 23 entry.

“This is such a great opportunity for me,” said Watson. “I am very grateful to Aston Martin for the chance to continue to prove what I can do. I know the Vantage GT3 well, having raced it in Europe last season. It’s all come about quickly but my focus is on preparation to ensure I do the best job possible and deliver a result for the team. I’ve never raced in America before so for the first event to be the Rolex 24 is mind blowing. We’ve got a great line-up and we should be competitive.”