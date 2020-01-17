Kaulig names crew chiefs for Haley and Chastain

Kaulig Racing has finalized its NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief line-up for its two full-time teams.

Alex Yontz will continue to work with the returning Justin Haley and the No. 11 Chevrolet team. Yontz, who had been the team’s shock specialist, transitioned to crew chief in July 2019 following the passing of Nick Harrison.

In his first full season in the series, Haley finished 12th in the standings after qualifying for the postseason. He earned 20 top-10 finishes and four top-five finishes.

“I’m excited to be back with Justin Haley this season full-time,” said Yontz. “We have a few races under our belts together from the end of last season, and we built a really good relationship. I’m looking forward to winning races with him in 2020.”

Ross Chastain, who had previously been announced as Kaulig’s second driver for this year, will work with Bruce Schlickter in the No. 10 Chevrolet. Schlickter was most recently a race engineer at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“I’m excited for the opportunity at Kaulig Racing,” said Schlicker. “It’s a great team with great resources and even better drivers. We’ve got some great support from Nutrien Ag Solutions, who will be on the No. 10 car for the majority of the races in 2020. I’m looking forward to running a full season in the Xfinity Series with Ross Chastain, winning races and chasing after the championship.”

Chastain ran 19 Xfinity Series races last season, six of which were with Kaulig Racing. Four of Chastain’s five top-10 finishes came in a Kaulig car, including his victory in the summer race at Daytona, which was his second career win.

“We are really excited to have Alex Yontz and Bruce Schlicker as crew chiefs,” said team president Chris Rice. “As we continue to grow, we are stepping up our game immensely. I have confidence that we have the right people in the right positions, and we will have success this season.”