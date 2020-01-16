NASCAR podcast: Jamie Little

NASCAR on FOX ace Jamie Little is in her 19th season as a broadcaster and is one of the busiest people in the garage. In addition to her various NASCAR responsibilities, Little (pictured at right, above, interviewing Erik Jones) is an exercise enthusiast, is raising two young children with husband Cody, and the two also run a Jimmy John’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise.

On this week’s Racing Writer’s Podcast, Little shares how she balances her busy life and also discusses a new adventure she’s added. Through a love of animals and the rescue work she does in her free time, Little makes the perfect host of “America’s Top Dog,” a new Wednesday show on A&E Network. Little explains the premise of the show and what it was like seeing police and their K9 dogs work up close.

Little also helps preview a new NASCAR season, from the reaction of the sweeping crew chief changes at Team Penske to Jimmie Johnson going into his final season.