NISMO Clubsport wheels add to your Z's racing heritage

Nissan’s NISMO performance parts and accessories has launched a new line of Clubsport wheels to fit your 350Z and 370Z as well as 240SX and the R32 Skyline.

The cast one-piece wheels feature a gloss black finish and NISMO branded center cap and valve stem. They come in both 18in and 19in versions with various widths and offsets, and will retail from $473 to $582 each.

NISMO parts and accessories are inspired by the most unforgiving of proving grounds — the race track — and tested at the highest levels to deliver the finest in factory-tuned performance for Nissan street cars. Log onto Parts.NissanUSA.com for more information.