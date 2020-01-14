New timepiece collection celebrates Auberlen's "Race to 61"

Luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller and driver Bill Auberlen have partnered on a new, limited-edition watch collection — the “Bill Auberlen – Racing Legend – Race To 61” — as the veteran sports car driver chases the all-time North American sports car endurance victories title.

Following his record-tying 60th IMSA victory (on his 51st birthday) last October, Auberlen now stands tied atop the all-time IMSA win column. His Petit Le Mans win was yet another highlight of the Californian’s multi-decade sports car racing career, that also includes the most IMSA pole positions (43).

Continuing his long time association with BMW, Bill has entered more races in a BMW racing car than anyone else in the world (426). A consummate professional with multiple wins at the Daytona International Speedway, Bill will begin his “Race To 61” at the 58th annual Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 25-26 driving a Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

To commemorate Bill’s race to that 61st victory, Franck Muller has designed a unique collection of three watches that will be available in forged carbon fiber, proprietary colored titanium, and 18K rose gold. Only 61 pieces of each watch will be manufactured and distributed through the North American dealer network of Authorized Franck Muller points of sale.

The engine of each timepiece is an automatic self winding mechanical skeletonized movement with a 42 hour power reserve. It features a bi-directional winding system to keep its fuel tank full and is made of 165 pieces and uses 21 jewels at points of friction to increase performance.

Each watch has a sapphire crystal on the front and back, the rear crystal engraved with commemorative details and individual serial number. All come with a two-year warranty.

Retail prices are $24,000 for Blue Titanium (photo above); $25,500 for Black Forged Carbon Fiber; and $31,500 for 18K Rose Gold model.

For additional information, contact the Frank Muller U.S. office at (212) 463-8898, Ext. 37.