Lookin’ Good: More than 40 Spec MX-5s under construction for 2020

More than 40 of the new 2020 edition Spec MX-5 race car are currently being built, with the potential for many more to come. At least 29 of these cars are being built by Spec MX-5 Preferred Race Shops.

“This is exciting news, because it means that car count should be strong at the Marquee (Spec MX-5 Challenge Series) events scheduled for 2020,” said Tom Martin, managing director of Spec MX-5 Challenge, LLC. He explained that “the 10 Marquee events are designed to help focus race shops and drivers on the events with the highest car count; with the series bringing at least five cars to every Marquee event, if most of the cars under construction also focus there, we could have over 15 cars at regular season events and even more at the Championship.”

The Spec MX-5 Challenge presented by Toyo Tires Marquee events award contingency money and points toward the 2020 Spec MX-5 Championship. Up to $100,000 is then up for grabs at the Championship event, which will be run in November at Circuit of The Americas.