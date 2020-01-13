Braun joins ERA Motorsport LMP2 team as strategist

Former CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun has found his next station in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as race strategist for the new ERA Motorsport LMP2 team.

With CORE’s exit from a long and successful run in IMSA’s various prototype classes after the 2019 season, the Wisconsin native had a few offers to consider and ultimately chose the Kyle Tilley-led ERA program.

“I am really looking forward to joining Era Motorsport for my 32nd Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Braun said. “It feels like joining a bunch of friends, as I have worked with over half the people on the team at various times, and raced against the other half at some point in my career. When Kyle asked me to lend a hand, it took me about five seconds to say. ‘Yes’. With a strong engineering team, management group, and driver line up, it was an easy decision.

“It will take some time for this new group of talented people to jell and understand each other,” Braun continued, “and I hope I can help in that process.”

Braun will work with the team for the full season as Tilley and Dwight Merriman pilot the No. 18 ORECA 07-Gibson for the entire calendar, and add Ryan Lewis and Nicolas Minassian for the January 23-26 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“Adding Jeff to our already strong senior management and engineering line up is the icing on the cake,” Tilley said. “Looking at it from a driver’s standpoint, the opportunity to work with someone as renowned as Jeff doesn’t come around often. To say I’m excited is an understatement. The combination of Jeff as a strategist and Scott Besst as our race engineer has to be one of the strongest combinations on the grid.”