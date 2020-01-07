Inside the Sports Car Paddock, Jan. 7, Roar Before The 24
Image by LAT
Inside the Sports Car Paddock, Jan. 7, Roar Before The 24
62
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
It’s the 31st installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on all he observed and learned at IMSA’s Roar Before The 24 test at Daytona International Speedway.
Braun’s followed by Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Velsoster N TCR driver Gabby Chaves, who is getting a new opportunity in IMSA with his former IndyCar team owner; and we close with another ex-IndyCar driver as Matheus Leist calls in to discuss his first laps in a sports car with the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R squad and all of the critical adjustments that were required after racing nothing other than open-wheel cars prior to Daytona.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 4m38s)
Gabby Chaves (starts at 35m55s)
Matheus Leist (starts at 53m19s)
IMSA, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
62
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
38m
Justin Barcia was certainly an underdog pick to win the main event the Monster Energy Supercross Series season-opener in Anaheim on (…)
3hr
Williams has announced it will retain Jamie Chadwick in its Driver Academy for the 2020 season, the W Series champion continuing in her (…)
3hr
Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull good until the end of the 2023 season, locking in another of the key (…)
18hr
Jerry Baxter has been named crew chief of the No. 43 Chevrolet of Darrell Wallace Jr. at Richard Petty Motorsports. Baxter has 34 years (…)
20hr
All three Team Penske drivers will work with a different crew chief this season after the organization realigned its personnel. Paul Wolfe (…)
23hr
The NTT IndyCar Series expects the first batch of aeroscreens to arrive and widespread chassis updates to begin in the coming days. (…)
1d
Roger Penske’s acquisition of the NTT IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IMS Productions has been completed. With the (…)
1d
Alexander Albon admits his promotion to Red Bull in 2019 meant he often forgot to give himself some leeway for being a rookie in Formula (…)
1d
Giniel de Villiers won Monday’s challenging second stage of the Dakar Rally, a 228-mile run from Al Wajh to Neom. The South African took (…)
1d
Fresh off a rookie-of-the-year season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chase Briscoe will return for a second campaign with Stewart-Haas (…)
More RACER
Comments