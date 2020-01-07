Inside the Sports Car Paddock, Jan. 7, Roar Before The 24

It’s the 31st installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we open with veteran race engineer Jeff Braun on all he observed and learned at IMSA’s Roar Before The 24 test at Daytona International Speedway.

Braun’s followed by Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Velsoster N TCR driver Gabby Chaves, who is getting a new opportunity in IMSA with his former IndyCar team owner; and we close with another ex-IndyCar driver as Matheus Leist calls in to discuss his first laps in a sports car with the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R squad and all of the critical adjustments that were required after racing nothing other than open-wheel cars prior to Daytona.

Interviews: