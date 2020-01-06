Mazda Runoffs championship tow fund + SCCA Runoffs championship fund

Mazda Motorsports has long been known to support all of its racers via technical support, parts discounts, and more; however, traditionally, like most sports, the competitors who have stronger finishes, earn more money. Racing is no different, on the whole.

Mazda Pays More to More Club Racers

During the last few years, however, Mazda Motorsports has increased the depth of payouts to better support more Mazda racers – not just “the pointy end.” This payout expansion has further widened the gap between Mazda and whomever is second in paying the most contingency awards and to the most racers in club racing. (Spoiler: Mazda pays the most, but it’s not just because there are more Mazda’s racing on any given weekend than any other brand; it’s not just because there are more Mazda’s wining and claiming podiums than any other brand; and it’s not just because Mazda pays higher amounts and deeper.)