Baja 1000 airs Sunday on World of X Games

Coverage of the four-race 2019 SCORE World Desert Championship concludes on ABC TV this Sunday with the first of multiple airings of the BFGoodrich Tires SCORE Baja 1000, presented by 4 Wheel Parts. The one-hour show will be broadcast on the World of X Games show on ABC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. ET. Check local listings to confirm the time in your area.

Hosts of the World of X Games shows from the Baja 1000 are SCORE champion racers Cameron Steele and Ricky Johnson. Co-producing the TV shows with SCORE has been award-winning BCII TV of Los Angeles. Bud Brutsman is the executive producer.

The 52nd SCORE Baja 1000 was held over a rugged 800-mile race course over the northern part of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, starting and finishing in Ensenada, Baja California Norte. A total of 264 vehicles left the start line early Saturday, Nov. 23, with racers from 39 U.S. states and 22 countries. When the course closed at 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, there were 145 official finishers — especially good considering the difficulty of the race course that was made more difficult with a 24-hour delay to the start because of more than four inches of rain that fell in the Ensenada area and around the course on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of race week.