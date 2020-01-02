GEAR/Grasser goes pop art for Roar test

The new GEAR/Grasser Racing entry piloted by Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen, Tatiana Calderon, and Rahel Frey will feature pop art livery for the Friday-Sunday Roar Before The 24.

The team’s No. 19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 makes use of work by Andy Blackmore Design, and will be replaced for the January 23-26 Rolex 24 At Daytona as the Girls Empowerment Around Racing initiative launches. After Daytona, the team expects to change liveries every three to four races.

“We’d like to thank Andy Blackmore for helping with the design,” said GEAR Racing owner Mark Ruggieri. “Many know Andy as the ‘spotters guide guy,’ but he is far more than just that. Andy is an amazing artist. We designed this livery with the IMSA fans in mind, especially the younger audience. We wanted it to be eye-catching, while expressing the spirit of our GEAR Racing team.”