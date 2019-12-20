Gase signs with RWR for 2020 Cup season

Joey Gase will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2020 with Rick Ware Racing.

The season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 will be Gase’s second appearance in the event and his 42nd career start in the series. Gase has made select Cup Series starts since 2014 with his best effort being an 18th-place finish in the fall 2018 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I am excited to have Joey Gase join the Rick Ware Racing family in 2020,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Joey and his family are great people, whose values align perfectly with RWR. I am looking forward to growing our team and having a great season next year.”

A car number for Gase was not announced.

Among the partners mentioned for Gase’s season were Donate Life and OPO partners, EFX Corporation, Page Construction, Agri Supply, The Racing Warehouse, SAFE, ProMaster, and Eternal Fan. The team said more would be announced at a later date.

“I am very excited to be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home for 2020,” said Gase. “It’s a dream come true to be able to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. It has been a dream of not only mine, but my whole family ever since I can remember, and it’s taken a lot of hard work and sacrifices to get me here.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to say this, and can’t thank Rick, Lisa, everyone at RWR and all of our partners enough for making it possible,” Gase continued. “December has been an amazing month that God has blessed me with so far. The start of the month was Caitlin’s and my one-year wedding anniversary; then a few days later the birth of our twins, Carson and Jace; and now this.

“Daytona can’t come soon enough!”

Gase moves into Cup after six full seasons in the Xfinity Series. He finished a career-best 20th in the point standings in both 2014 and ’18.