Racing on TV, Dec. 22

ABOVE: Highlights of the first “dream race” meeting featuring the DTM and Japanese Super GT at Fuji Speedway air this Sunday.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Sunday, December 22

E Production 12-1pm (D) F Production 1-2pm (D) Macau Grand Prix 2-3pm (D) Challenge Cup

Pro 4 & Pro 2 3-4pm (D*)



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football

