Racing on TV, Dec. 22

Image by Jay Bonvouloir/SCCA

By 5 hours ago

ABOVE: Highlights of the first “dream race” meeting featuring the DTM and Japanese Super GT at Fuji Speedway air this Sunday.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Sunday, December 22

E Production 12-1pm (D)

F Production 1-2pm (D)

Macau Grand Prix 2-3pm (D)

Challenge Cup
Pro 4 & Pro 2		 3-4pm (D*)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football

 

