VGCMA expands to all Touring Car classes

VGMC Racing, which burst on the SRO Motorsports America TC America TCR scene by winning two races with Victor Gonzalez Jr. driving the Honda Civic Type R (pictured above) this year, is expanding its program with Honda vehicles and drivers in all three TC America categories — TCR, TC, and TCA — in 2020.

“Honda/HPD has expanded its customer racing programs and our small but mighty team from Puerto Rico is up to the challenge and we will compete in all three categories with some exciting new drivers” said Gonzalez Jr., TCR driver and partner in the VGMC program. “We are proud to be the first team to compete in all three categories in TC America with Honda/HPD.”

“There is a ton of talent that is available in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America to combine this with our American driver and team is a dream come true. We have our own ladder program that fits extremely well with Honda/HPD’s TC America ladder program.”

VGMC will continue with the TCR program with the Honda Civic Type R. The VGMC team finished fifth in the drivers’ championship and fourth in the teams’ championship in TCR after starting in Round 5 of the 16-round championship

VGMC will add a TC class Honda Civic Type R for Ruben Iglesias, who will be a rookie in TC America but has done touring car racing and set some top speed records in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The principal of Fiebruz Motorsports, Iglesias holds a half-mile speed record in Puerto Rico in a GTR that went 232mph.

The team will run two cars in TCA with the Honda Civic Si for Jonathan Newcombe, from Orlando, Florida, and Juan Diego Hernandez from Guatemala City, Guatemala. Newcombe has club racing and Global Time Attack experience as well as running the Pikes Peak hillclimb, while Hernandez is a 9-time champion in Guatemala.