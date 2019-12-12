XPEL joins Newgarden primary sponsors

Team Penske and XPEL, Inc. a provider of automotive paint protective film and window tint, have announced a multi-year partnership under which XPEL will be the primary sponsor of the No. 1 Dallara-Chevrolet driven by reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden for two races in 2020. XPEL will also serve as the “Official Protective Film Partner of Team Penske.”

The partnership represents the first racing sponsorship for the San Antonio, Texas-based company. Newgarden will race the No. 1 XPEL entry in the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis on May 9 and in the Texas Indy 600 on June 6. According to the announcement, XPEL “will build on the partnership and become a primary sponsor for a third IndyCar Series race with Team Penske in 2021 and beyond.”

“We are excited to welcome XPEL to Team Penske in 2020,” said team boss Roger Penske. “Motorsports provides a great opportunity to build the XPEL brand and we hope to build on a lot of business-to-business opportunities with their group. We look forward to delivering for XPEL both off and on the track as they compete with Josef and the defending champion No. 1 Chevy team starting next season.”

XPEL expects its new partnership with Penske to generate maximum brand recognition among core marketing segments including dealers as well as consumers.

“We have thought about motorsports for quite a while, but we wanted to make sure we partnered with the right team,” said XPEL CEO Ryan Pape. “No one matches the success, class and integrity of Roger Penske, Team Penske and Penske Automotive Group. We are thrilled to be associated with Josef Newgarden as he is a proven winner. He will have plenty of support from our network of employees and dealers both at Texas and at Indianapolis.”

Since he joined Team Penske in 2017, Newgarden has captured two of the last three IndyCar Series championships. The native of Tennessee has produced 14 IndyCar Series victories in his career and he is the defending race winner at Texas Motor Speedway.

“When you race for Team Penske you are certain of two things — you will be in well-prepared cars with a chance to win every week and you will get a chance to represent some outstanding partners,” said Newgarden. “It is an honor to be the first race car driver to represent XPEL and I’m excited about carrying their brand at two fantastic venues next season. Partnerships are the lifeblood of our sport and I can’t wait to get XPEL to Victory Lane.”