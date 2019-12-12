Rebellion to the fore in second Bahrain practice

Rebellion Racing’s Shanghai-winning No. 1 Rebellion R-13 Gibson topped the second WEC practice session under the floodlights in Bahrain this evening. Bruno Senna was the fastest driver for the Swiss-flagged team, setting a 1m42.471s.

That time was much quicker than the rest of the LMP1 pack, until Charlie Robertson vaulted the No. 5 Team LNT Ginetta G60 ahead of the two Toyotas in the final 20 minutes of the session. Robertson’s 1m43.882s was still almost 1.5 seconds back from Senna, but was quicker than Ben Hanley’s session-topping mark in the Ginetta set during the opening session earlier in the day..

The best of the Toyotas this time was the No. 7 of Mike Conway, which was almost a further half-second back.

Topping LMP2 was Will Stevens, with an early flyer in the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA 07 Gibson, a 1m46.147s. That was just over half a second clear of Jean-Eric Vergne in the guest-entered No. 26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 Gibson. Super GT champion Kenta Yamashita also flexed his muscles in the session and went third quickest in the Goodyear-shod High Class Racing ORECA.

GTE Pro had a big change in the order from FP1, with the Aston Martin Racing Vantage AMR’s setting the top two times after finishing the first session slower than the top two cars in Am.

Alex Lynn was the quickest of AMR’s quartet of drivers, with a 1m55.696s early in the session in the No. 97 Vantage GTE. He became the only man to lap under 1m56s so far this weekend in Pro, and would not be beaten by the end of the 90 minute session. He was half a second clear of the second-fastest car, the No. 95 Vantage, Marco Sorensen with another early session effort.

Best of the rest was points leader Kevin Estre in the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR 19, the Frenchman only a couple of tenths further back.

Porsche, meanwhile, set the pace in GTE-Am. Matteo Cairoli put the No. 56 Project 1 Porsche ended up fourth fastest in the overall GTE order, and ahead of the No. 91 factory car with a 1m56.510s.

Second fastest in class, seven tenths back from Cairoli was Thomas Preining in the No. 88 Dempsey Proton Porsche. Jonny Adam was a tenth or so further back in the points-leading No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin that topped FP1, completing the top three.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Track action resumes tomorrow with FP3 at 11:15 a.m. local time.