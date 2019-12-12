Mobil 1 to return to NHRA with TRD and Kalitta

Mobil 1 will return to the NHRA in 2020.

ExxonMobil, in partnership with Toyota Racing Development, will become Kalitta Motorsports’ official lubricant partner in 2020, and Mobil 1 racing oil will be used in all team cars.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil, which last competed in the NHRA in the 1990s, will supply Kalitta Motorsports with a newly-developed Mobil 1 Drag Racing motor oil, along with other lubricants, while also providing engineering support throughout the season. In addition, ExxonMobil will continue to develop next-generation lubricants to improve engine and gearbox performance.

“NHRA is one of the most extreme forms of motorsports on the planet, and it is the perfect place to showcase the performance of our advanced Mobil 1 synthetic lubricant technologies,” said Kai Decker, global motorsports and sponsorships manager at ExxonMobil.

“Our return to the NHRA is the result of a true development and competition partnership between TRD, Kalitta Motorsports and our Motorsports Technology team at ExxonMobil Engineering and Research Company (EMRE).”

“All of us at TRD are pleased to see a great technology partner in Mobil 1 join forces with a great Toyota team – Kalitta Motorsports,” said Tyler Gibbs, general manager, TRD USA.

“Having our talented group of TRD engineers working alongside the scientists at Mobil 1 on continued improvement in NHRA is exciting for everyone involved, including the NHRA. We’ve seen great things come from this partnership on the track in NASCAR and look forward to seeing more race wins and championships on the horizon for all parties.”

“We are thrilled to announce this new agreement and be part of the return of Mobil 1 to NHRA,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager.

“The Kalitta team, led by Connie Kalitta, for more than 60 years, has pushed the boundaries of innovation in motorsports. We have been working closely with the Mobil 1 team to develop, test and prove an innovative new range of lubricants for our race cars. Our goal is to win a championship and we’re excited to partner with Mobil 1 and their team of engineers and scientists to help us get there.”

The 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will begin with the 60th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, February 6-9, 2020 in Pomona, Calif., and will be broadcast on FS1.