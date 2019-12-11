Poole returns to full-time Cup racing with Premium Motorsports

Brennan Poole will return to full-time NASCAR competition in 2020 with Premium Motorsports.

Poole was announced as the driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series on Wednesday afternoon. He will make his series debut in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.

“I’ve been working towards this moment since I was 5 and feel blessed to have the caliber of people surrounding me that I have in this next chapter of my racing career,” said Poole. “I look forward to the opportunity to showcase our sponsor partners, both new and existing, who are supporting me at the highest level of NASCAR competition.”

Ross Chastain was the team’s primary driver in 2019, driving the No. 15 in 32 of the season’s 36 races. However, the ride became available as Chastain moves into a full Xfinity Series program with Kaulig Racing next year.

The 28-year-old Poole ran a limited schedule in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series this year. Competing for On Point Motorsports, Poole earned four top-10 finishes.

The last time Poole ran full-time in NASCAR was when he was with Chip Ganassi in the Xfinity Series. Poole ran a full schedule in 2016 and ’17.

“I’m very happy to welcome Brennan and his group to the Premium Motorsports Family,” said team owner Jay Robinson. “Brennan is a very talented and dedicated young man; I believe he has a very bright future in the NASCAR Cup Series.”