Figueiredo, Calderon round out GEAR/Grasser line-up

Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen will contest the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar championship season with the help of a familiar face in Bia Figueiredo, and a newcomer in Tatiana Calderon with the No. 19 GEAR/Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Brazil’s Figueiredo joined Legge and Nielsen last season at Meyer Shank Racing on multiple occasions, and will return to contest the majority of IMSA’s long Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. Colombia’s Calderon, whose career has been focused on Europe’s open-wheel ladder, is signed to complete the No. 19’s roster at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back at IMSA for 2020 with such a great team,” Figueiredo said. “In 2019, I had the opportunity to race with Katherine and Christina which was an incredible experience. I am honored to be part of GEAR Racing and I’m confident we will achieve great results. I can’t wait to drive the No. 19 GRT-prepared Lamborghini at ROAR with the girls. We really have a great shot of wining in 2020. I’m also extremely happy that Tatiana is joining us, as I consider her to be a talented young woman and it’s great to have another Latina on the team. I am counting down the days to meet up with Katherine, Christina and Tatiana, and kick off the new season with success.”

Calderon will have three veterans to learn from while getting acclimated to the 3.56-mile Daytona roval.

“The Rolex 24 is one of the most exciting and challenging races in the world,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being part of it. Coming back to America where I started my international career is quite special. I can’t wait to drive on the famous Daytona banking for the first time.”

The GRT outfit is expected to add a second entry alongside the No. 19. Although unconfirmed, it’s believed the No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and team owner John Potter are headed to the Austrian squad.