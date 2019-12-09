Plans submitted for new permanent road course in Arizona

Designs and site plans for a new permanent road racing facility in central Arizona have been submitted for county approval.

Arizona International Raceway @ Attesa will initially feature a 16-turn, 2.65 mile track build to FIA and FIM standards, with multiple configurations and significant elevation changes. A planned second phase will include the track being extended to 4.25 miles, and the addition of a high-performance driving school and skid pad, a closed off-road track and testing facilities.

“When finished, AIR will have three different circuits, all able to be used at the same time, each able to be raced in both directions,” said Dan Erickson, Danrick Builders managing partner. “This is important as there are half dozen amateur Arizona sports car and motorcycle racing organizations that need a permanent home track.

“And we’ll be the only other track besides ISM Raceway, a NASCAR oval, that is permanently zoned for racing. Our club members and guests will have no worries about sound restrictions, hours of operation or losing an investment due to a cancelled use permit.”

UK-based Apex Circuit Design mapped out the new facility.

“AIR @ Attesa will be our first internationally-sanctioned road racing circuit in America,” said Dafydd Broom, design director at Apex Circuit Design.

“This facility in Arizona is one of our most exciting projects, as we’ve refined the track significantly since we began working with Attesa four years ago. Our final design, we believe, will truly be world class and fan entertaining, and attractive to the fastest series in open wheel, prototype, motorcycle and saloon racing.”

Attesa, Danrick Builders’ projected motorsports, residential and technology community, is located just under 50 miles from Phoenix, and an hour from Tucson. The track will be cut from flat farmland, with vast amounts of earth to be moved to create the desired elevation changes.

Land entitlements have been secured and the plans are now before Pinal County for permitting, with construction scheduled to begin in Spring of next year.