Conway completes AXR line-up for Rolex 24 at Daytona

The downsized Action Express Racing team will pin its hopes on a single entry to win the Rolex 24 At Daytona, where Mike Conway will complete the four-driver rotation inside the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Conway will share the V8-powered machine with 2018 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype title winners Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani, and Filipe Albuquerque, who joins Derani and Albuquerque from the shuttered No. 5 AXR Cadillac program.

“I’m excited to be back with Action Express Racing, and it’s been fun so far driving with them since 2017,” said Conway, whose 2019 Rolex 24 was sidelined by visa issues and losing his helmet after returning a rental car.

“We’ve had some good results, but obviously winning at Daytona has eluded us. I raced with Albuquerque last year, and I’ll be teaming up again with Nasr – whom I drove with my last time at Daytona. So I know both of them pretty well as teammates. I feel we have one of the strongest lineups for this year’s race, and I think we can have a good result.”