Braun joins DragonSpeed for Rolex 24

DragonSpeed Racing has announced that Colin Braun will join its 10Star entry for the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 25-26. The 31-year-old Texan native will share the stars-and-stripes bedecked LMP2-class ORECA O7-Gibson with team regulars Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season-opening endurance classic. A fourth driver will be announced at later date, according to the team.

Braun, who challenged for the overall IMSA Prototype championship in 2018 with CORE autosport, has 10 IMSA wins as well as two American Le Mans Series LMPC-class titles to his name. He is currently without a regular drive for 2020 following the decision of CORE autosport to close its DPi program, although DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian said there could be additional outings for Braun with his team beyond Daytona.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Colin to the team,” said Julian. “As one of our toughest rivals from LMPC days, it’s great to have him on our side. He’s a proven winner who quietly gets the job done every time, and we look forward to his technical input as well. We can only run a silver-ranked third driver in IMSA after the Rolex, but are looking at the possibility of having Colin in the 10Star car for some of our European races, including Le Mans.”

“I’m super excited to join Henrik and Ben at DragonSpeed! I’ve known Elton for a long time now and have enormous respect for he team he’s built,” said Braun. “I’m also looking forward to the fun of driving an LMP2 again at Daytona. I won the class there in 2018 and DragonSpeed won in 2019, so we know our goal for 2020!”

Preparations for the Rolex 24 At Daytona begin with the Roar Before the 24 test on Jan. 3-5