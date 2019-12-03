Marathon Coach / SVRA partnership a win-win

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Marathon Coach is now the “Official Luxury Motorcoach of SVRA.” Marathon Coach, a family-owned business since 1983, is the worldwide leader in luxury motorhomes, having sold over 1,300 of the vehicles around the globe.

“Marathon Coach literally fits into our paddock as everyone in motorsports appreciates the role of motor coaches in racing,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “As racers, we all want to be the leader and that’s what Marathon Coach is — the world champion of luxury motorhomes.”

Parella affirms that his entire Speed Tour paddock with SVRA, Trans Am and premier-brand sponsors along with myriad other car enthusiasts presents a huge opportunity for Marathon Coach. The SVRA’s national scale and high-end demographic makes it obvious the relationship can be a “win-win” for both parties. SVRA team owners and drivers are well known for their discerning taste for best-of-category products.

Existing Marathon Coach customers will be eligible to attend Speed Tour weekends and enjoy a unique motorsports experience while enjoying the motorcoach.

Marathon Coach, the world’s largest and most experienced luxury motorhome conversion company was established 36 years ago and is based in Coburg, Oregon. Over the past two decades, Marathon has grown its business to the achieve global industry sales records year after year by producing innovative, quality coaches, as well as possessing an unwavering commitment to after-sale personalized service.

“The partnership is a natural win-win,” said Kasey Hess, Marathon Director of Motorsports. “We’re excited to partner with SVRA as their passionate drivers and vibrant race scene provide something truly unique to the sport. It’s not surprising motorcoaching and racing go hand-in-hand with their shared priorities of performance and pleasure.

“This may be one reason why Marathon has such a rich heritage with racing,” Hess continued. “In fact, the president and owner of the company, Steve Schoellhorn, is an avid racer himself. To add to this, we have been the official motorcoach of the IndyCar Series and top choice for NASCAR drivers since the late 1980s. I’m truly excited to celebrate racing on an even deeper level.”

Marathon Coach joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors that now includes Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Chopard Watch, and Avis.