RETRO: The Sounds of IndyCar, 1992 Phoenix test
Image by Marshall Pruett
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
25 minutes ago
Something to speed up those holiday drives…
Step back to 1992 and pre-season testing for CART IndyCar Series teams at the one-mile Phoenix International Raceway oval where the glorious 2.65-liter turbocharged V8 engines rage, and cars from the Toyota Atlantic Championship and Indy Lights take turns lapping the daunting bullring in a retro ambient audio feature.
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
