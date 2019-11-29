Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RETRO: The Sounds of IndyCar, 1992 Phoenix test

Image by Marshall Pruett

Podcasts

Something to speed up those holiday drives…

Step back to 1992 and pre-season testing for CART IndyCar Series teams at the one-mile Phoenix International Raceway oval where the glorious 2.65-liter turbocharged V8 engines rage, and cars from the Toyota Atlantic Championship and Indy Lights take turns lapping the daunting bullring in a retro ambient audio feature.

, , , IndyCar, Podcasts, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

