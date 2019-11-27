Houff gets full-time Cup deal with StarCom

StarCom Racing has announced a two-year deal with Quin Houff.

Houff will be the full-time driver of the No. 00 for the 2020 and ’21 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, replacing veteran Landon Cassill. The 22-year-old made 17 starts this past season between Spire Motorsports and Premium Motorsports with a career-best finish of 28th in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’m very excited to become a part of the StarCom Racing family,” said Houff. “This is the chance of a lifetime to be able to become a full-time NASCAR Cup driver and to turn my childhood dream into a reality. I can’t thank those that were involved throughout my career enough; especially my family and sponsors!

“I also would like to thank StarCom Racing for this opportunity. I am looking forward to building a reputation and experience alongside this young, fast-growing team at the top level of motorsports.”

StarCom also stated it has a commitment to Cassill that “we plan to honor in 2020.” Cassill had driven for the team since March 2018.

The ’20 season will be StarCom’s third full season. Derrike Cope debuted his team in the fall race at Kansas Speedway in 2017.

“In our efforts to continue the progression of StarCom Racing, we have many plans for building the team in 2020 and being prepared for the introduction of the Next Gen car,” said Cope. “I am pleased to have a young and passionate driver, Quin Houff, to continue his progression in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is a delightful, quick-witted young man that is eager to finally showcase his talents and race in his first Daytona 500!”