Pacific Raceways $25M facelift well underway

Washington State’s best-known road course is in the midst of a three-year, $25 million facelift, with the tree-lined circuit set to receive facility upgrades and 200,000 sq.ft. of new buildings to serve as a motorsports industrial park.

Pacific Raceways, the 2.3-mile track near Seattle, has played to host to a wide array of local club racing and vintage racing series (SOVREN big bore race photo above; see video below), while its drag strip, which also forms the front straight of the road course, has provided the circuit with its biggest annual turnout with the NHRA’s Northwest Nationals event.

Everything from Indy car races to Trans Am events were held at the facility in the 1960s and 1970s, but its existence has been largely forgotten among professional racing series.

Along with one mile of repaving set to take place, the modernization project is part of an ambitious plan to restore Pacific Raceways’ profile in the industry.

“We are thrilled to move into this first phase of development on what is our biggest endeavor yet,” said Pacific Raceways president Jason Fiorito. “We will begin our first 200,000 square-foot phase of garage construction later this year.

“We want to thank all that have been involved and our loyal Pacific Raceway attendees for their years of unwavering support.”

Pacific Raceways Expansion Update from Lori Randall on Vimeo.