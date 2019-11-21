Snider moving up to Xfinity with RCR

Myatt Snider will take the next step of his NASCAR career with Richard Childress Racing.

The organization announced Thursday that Snider will compete in select Xfinity Series races with them next season. Snider, who will have sponsorship support from TaxSlayer, will make his series debut in the season opener on Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am thrilled to be driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” said Snider. “It’s an honor to drive for a team with such a rich history in the sport, and I’m excited to start learning from everyone. After a great season of racing in Europe this past year, I’m excited to be back home and moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

Snider has 35 starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, where he was named Rookie of the Year in 2018. Without a full-time ride this season, Snider made three starts for ThorSport Racing while spending the year competing in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, finishing fifth in points.

TaxSlayer will be a new partner for RCR.

“I’m also happy TaxSlayer has returned for another year to support my racing career,” continued Snider. “I’m honored to be a part of bringing them back into the Xfinity Series. TaxSlayer has been a loyal partner of mine, and I can’t wait to see what we can build together moving forward. I know the season just ended, but 2020 is shaping up to be an excellent year. I’m just ready for Daytona to get here as soon as possible!”

A car number and crew chief were not announced for Snider.

RCR just wrapped up the season winning the championship with Tyler Reddick, who is moving into the NASCAR Cup Series next season. He is also bringing his entire team with him.

Childress said in Miami he hopes to have a car once again run for the championship as well as a part-time car.

“We’re proud to be joining forces with Myatt and TaxSlayer during the 2020 season,” said Childress. “Both Myatt and TaxSlayer are family-focused, with Myatt’s family being involved in racing and TaxSlayer being a family-owned tax and financial technology company. Those values fit perfectly with ours, and I think will help guide all of us to on and off-track success next season.”