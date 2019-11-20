Jimmie Johnson set to step back after 2020 season

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced via social media that 2020 will mark his final full season of competition.

“I’m so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR,” said Johnson, 44, on Twitter. “The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love. I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible. I’m looking forward to next season and celebrating what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver. I know what this team is capable of, and I hope 2020 is one of the best yet.”

Johnson, who has spent his entire Cup Series career in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 Chevrolet, is expected to address the media tomorrow afternoon regarding his decision.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France issued the following statement following Johnson’s announcement:

“NASCAR history will always hold Jimmie Johnson in the highest regard, for his hard-charging success on the racetrack and the way he conducted himself as a champion off the track. This remarkable seven-time champion — through his competitive spirit, immense talent and sportsmanship — has made NASCAR a better sport. On behalf of my family and the entire NASCAR community, I thank Jimmie for his dedication to NASCAR and, along with his legions of fans, wish him all the best in his final season. I look forward to watching him race for wins and an eighth NASCAR Cup Championship in 2020.”

Johnson’s seven Cup Series titles tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most all-time. He is currently tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time win list with 83 victories, the most recent coming at Dover in June of 2017, although he did win the non-points Daytona Clash this past February.