Legge, Nielsen join GEAR Grasser Lamborghini program

Two-time IMSA champion Christina Nielsen and race-winning series veteran Katherine Legge will lead a new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 effort under the GEAR Racing Grasser moniker.

“GEAR stands for Girl Empowerment Around Racing, and it is our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold in racing and in life,” said Kara Kenney, GEAR’s global brand director. “We’re thrilled to have Katherine and Christina on the team, and we couldn’t have found a better racing partner than Grasser.”

With multiple wins at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and one victory at the Mobil 1 Twelve hours of Sebring, the German Grasser outfit should provide the all-female driving squad a solid shot at earning more success.

“Recently, the opportunity to drive the No. 19 Lamborghini was brought to my attention,” Legge said. “Around the same time, Christina and I met Kara. Her company contacted GRT and quickly signed a deal that paired us as co-drivers. It was amazing to see how fast this program came together, and it will be great to drive with Christina again. This is about more than just racing. This is about the next generation and making a difference. IMSA has been home to me for many years now, and I cannot wait to get this season underway.”

Bia Figueredo, who joined Legge and Nielsen last season in the No. 57 Heinricher Racing/Meyer Shank Racing No. 57 Acura NSX GT3, is expected to join GEAR/Grasser for most of the endurance rounds in 2020.

“I’m extremely fortunate to be competing for a third IMSA WeatherTech Championship title in GTD with such strong partners,” Nielsen said. “It’s my favorite championship series. I’m excited to be back with Katherine; and Grasser is one of the most competitive teams in the entire paddock.”

The status of Heinricher Racing’s all-female program, in light of the GEAR/Grasser news, is unclear.