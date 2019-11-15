Catching Up With: Wayne Taylor

IMSA team owner Wayne Taylor calls in to discuss the changes to his driver line-up for 2020 where both of his sons have left for factory opportunities, the signing of former Ford GT teammate Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon, the health of his partner Max Angelelli who’s fighting colon cancer, his belief in IMSA’s need to abandon its hybrid pans for DPi 2.0, and other topics in our short ‘Catching Up With’ interview series.
Formula 1 41m ago
Ferraris on top in close Brazil FP2
Ferrari finished one-two in a close second practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with less than a quarter of a second covering (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Custer earned SHR call-up – Stewart
Tony Stewart believes that Cole Custer has earned the right to be the next driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang in the Monster Energy NASCAR (…)
Podcasts 2hr ago
The Week in IndyCar, Nov 15, Listener Q&A
The marathon Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A episodes continue as everything from Ed Carpenter Racing’s prospective driver lineup, to (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Leclerc grid drop set at 10 places
Charles Leclerc will drop 10 places on the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix for using a new internal combustion engine. Ferrari confirmed (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Pacesetter Albon’s crash ends wet FP1 early
Alexander Albon’s crash late in FP1 led to first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix ending slightly early and ensured the Red Bull (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
VIDEO: Behind the scenes making Ford v Ferrari
While opinions of the end result may vary, there is no denying that a serious amount of work goes into making a big-budget Hollywood studio (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 5hr ago
VIDEO: Tire Rack Solo Nationals
For the last several years the team at Speedway Motors have produced an awesome music video capturing the excitement of that year’s SCCA (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Custer to replace Suarez at SHR
Stewart-Haas Racing made it official Friday morning that Cole Custer will compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beginning next (…)
SRO America 6hr ago
Barkey and Marcelli relishing GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title
From the opening race at Circuit of The Americas, Martin Barkey and Kyle Marcelli had an inkling that the Blancpain GT World Challenge (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
WTR signs Briscoe, adds Dixon for endurance rounds
Wayne Taylor Racing is taking a big swing at capturing another IMSA DPi championship with the signing of Ryan Briscoe to replace the (…)
Comments