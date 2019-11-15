Catching Up With: Wayne Taylor

IMSA team owner Wayne Taylor calls in to discuss the changes to his driver line-up for 2020 where both of his sons have left for factory opportunities, the signing of former Ford GT teammate Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon, the health of his partner Max Angelelli who’s fighting colon cancer, his belief in IMSA’s need to abandon its hybrid pans for DPi 2.0, and other topics in our short ‘Catching Up With’ interview series.