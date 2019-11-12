Toyo Proxes RR selected as spec tire for Spec MX-5 Challenge

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. announced its Proxes RR DOT competition tire has been selected as the specified tire for the newly announced Mazda Spec MX-5 Challenge Racing Series, and Toyo Tires is to be named the presenting partner. This new series creates a single spec applying to multiple sanctioning bodies including NASA (National Auto Sport Association) and the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America.) The symmetric 2-groove Proxes RR comes off-the-shelf in race ready condition with a 4/32nds tread depth. It is considered ideal due to its fast lap times, consistency and excellent wear characteristics.

The series targets the 2006 – 2015 Mazda MX-5 (the NC-generation Miata), a chassis constructed in high numbers which is known for its affordability and great handling characteristics. Mazda Motorsports offers “kits” in various forms, whether converting an OE street car, or converting a race car already built to meet an existing race class for a specific sanctioning body. (The Spec MX-5 will compete in NASA’s ST5 class, and SCCA’s STL class.) And as a great incentive to build a Spec MX-5 car, Toyo Tires is providing one complimentary set of Proxes RR tires to those who purchase one of the first 50 competition kits through Mazda Motorsports. For more information on the Spec MX-5 Challenge kits, go to mazdamotorsports.com/.

“We are very honored to be a part of the Spec MX-5 Challenge,” said Marc Sanzenbacher, senior manager, motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “We have enjoyed working with the Mazda Motorsports team throughout the development of this exciting new platform and are confident that our Proxes RR two-groove DOT race tire is the ideal choice, delivering fast lap times while providing great value. We look forward to the growth of this new spec series in the coming years.”

“Racers look for reliability, consistency, affordability, and products that make vehicles fun to drive,” commented David Cook, business development manager, Mazda Motorsports. “Toyo’s offering and support best met these pillars, offering racers an unbeatable value. This partnership with Toyo on Spec MX-5 – the generation of Miata that follows Spec Miata – is a big win for the future of the motorsport industry and for Mazda. Simply, this value proposition will help safeguard and grow motorsports participation in the U.S., and allow Mazda to continue being the market leader in club racing in terms of more racers competing in a Mazda than any other car manufacturer.”