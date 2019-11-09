Wallace fined by NASCAR for Texas spin

Darrell Wallace Jr. has been docked 50 points and fined $50,000 by NASCAR for his controversial spin during last week’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Officials penalized the Richard Petty Motorsports driver under the behavioral section of the rule book. Sections 12.1.a General Procedures; 12.8 NASCAR Member Conduct; 12.8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines; 10.8 In-Race Violations were cited.

The penalty is a result of Wallace spinning in Turn 2 last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, which brought out a caution on Lap 283. The caution interrupted green flag pit stops, which affected playoff driver Kyle Larson.

Friday night at ISM Raceway when asked about the spin by NBC Sports, Wallace appeared to acknowledge that he intentionally spun to save himself from going multiple laps down.

“I learned from Brad [Keselowski] and Joey [Logano],” said Wallace. Noting he is not the only driver to cause intentional cautions, Wallace said he wasn’t worried about any fallout until NASCAR starts penalizing drivers.

After being outspoken about what Wallace did last week, Larson was asked more about it during his media availability Friday. Larson said data proved Wallace intentionally spun.

“I’m just a driver, so I don’t really know exactly what the proper thing is, whether it’s a penalty or fine,” said Larson. “They’re [NASCAR] good at coming up with that stuff. It affects the race — it saves them, but it can hurt guys. Sometimes you end up on the right side of it and whatnot. But last week we didn’t, so obviously that’s why I was upset.

“We all have done it; I’ve done it. I got penalized a lap and still was able to recover and win (at Eldora in 2016).”

RPM said its driver will not appeal the penalty.

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.’s post-practice comments on Friday, November 8, concerning an on-track incident which occurred at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Philippe Lopez, the team’s director of competition. “We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend’s event at ISM Raceway.”