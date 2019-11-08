Kyle Busch fastest in Phoenix first practice

A familiar name wound up atop the leaderboard in the first of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions at ISM Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (P) was quickest in the 50-minute session with a lap of 137.562 mph (26.170 seconds). Busch is not only the defending race winner at ISM, but was also victorious at the track in the spring.

Fellow Toyota drivers Denny Hamlin (P) and Matt DiBenedetto were second and third fastest, respectively. Hamlin’s fastest was 137.478 mph; DiBenedetto clocked in at 137.169 mph. Filling out the top five were Joey Logano (P) at 137.075 mph and Kyle Larson (P) at 137.049 mph.

The top five drivers all ran 137 mph while Ryan Blaney (P), who was sixth fastest, put down a lap of 135.977 mph. Clint Bowyer was seventh fastest at 135.818 mph, Brad Keselowski was eighth at 135.522 mph, Kevin Harvick (P) ninth at 135.425 mph, and Paul Menard rounded out the top 10 at 135.333 mph.

Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott were the only two playoff drivers outside the top 10 in opening practice. Truex was 13th fastest at 135.029 mph. Elliott was 18th fastest at 134.620 mph.

Erik Jones (14th quickest), Elliott and Kurt Busch (20th fastest) ran the most laps in practice with 35.

Kyle Larson was fastest in the best 10-consecutive-lap average over Truex Jr., Harvick, Hamlin, and Elliott.

There were no incidents in opening practice.

Thirty-nine drivers are entered in the Bluegreen Vacations 500.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 7 p.m. ET.