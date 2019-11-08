King makes LMP1 debut in Shanghai

IndyCar, LMP2 and Formula 2 veteran Jordan King adds another major category to his career portfolio this weekend as he makes his LMP1 debut with Team LNT Ginetta at the FIA World Endurance Championship round at Shanghai. The Briton, who has raced for Ed Carpenter Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan in IndyCar, will make his P1 debut in the No. 5 G60-LT-P1 alongside Egor Orudzhev and Ben Hanley (another driver with IndyCar pedigree).

“It’s good to be back in the WEC paddock,” King told RACER. “I had a great opportunity to drive last season with Jackie Chan DC Racing, so when this chance arrived I wasn’t going to say no.

“It’s hard to pick one thing you want — Formula 1 didn’t work for me, I raced in IndyCar, and LMP2, so when an LMP1 drive came up I jumped at it,” added King, who won on his LMP2 debut at Sebring earlier this year with JCDC.

While King hopes to continue in the WEC beyond this weekend, he added that he’d love to return to IndyCar in the future, too.

“I hope to do more races. I hope this extends. There’s Bahrain before the end of the year and then obviously the end of the season leads up to Le Mans. If I can complete the season with these guys then I feel I will have achieved something.

“As for IndyCar, I’d love to be back again. I did the street courses in 2018 with ECR, but circumstances meant I couldn’t continue. I put together an Indy 500 deal this year. I didn’t get the result I wanted, I was looking on for a solid top-15 if not top-10 finish in the race before the incident in the race.

“I feel like I’ve shown what’s capable from me in IndyCar, but it’s tricky to get back into the series. There’s a lot more to getting a drive than being quick.”

America’s Chris Dyson, meanwhile, is still set to join Team LNT this season, although his debut has been delayed by Trans Am date clashes and an injury.